The awards season is gearing up for the 2026-2027 cycle, highlighting a series of key dates for film and television enthusiasts leading up to the Oscars. This season promises to be an exciting journey filled with recognition for the year’s best performances and productions. Here’s a detailed calendar of the most important events that you won’t want to miss.

Key Dates in January

Saturday, January 2: The final voting for the Golden Globes wraps up, marking a significant milestone in the awards season.

Sunday, January 3: The Critics Choice Awards will take place, showcasing the top picks of critics from around the country.

On the same day, voting ends for nominations for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Actor Awards, setting the stage for recognition of exemplary acting performances.

Monday, January 4: The Set Decorators Society of America will announce its nominations, highlighting the artistry behind film set designs.

Wednesday, January 6: Nominations for the SAG Actor Awards will be revealed, generating buzz among actors and fans alike.

Thursday, January 7: A busy day with multiple nominations being announced, including the NAACP Image Awards, Art Directors Guild, and the Directors Guild of America (DGA). Additionally, longlists for the BAFTA awards will also be revealed.

The Palm Springs International Film Awards will kick off, running through January 18, coinciding with the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

PGA theatrical feature nomination voting will wrap up on this day as well.

Friday, January 8: The PGA will announce its theatrical feature nominations, showcasing excellent productions.

Saturday, January 9: The AARP Movies for Grownups Awards will recognize films that resonate with older audiences, while the Film Independent Spirit Awards nominees luncheon will take place.

Sunday, January 10: The much-anticipated Golden Globe Awards ceremony will celebrate the best in film and television.

Monday, January 11: Nominations for the Golden Reel Awards will be announced, alongside the beginning of Oscar nomination voting at 9 a.m. PT, an important moment in the lead-up to the Academy Awards.

Tuesday, January 12: The American Society of Cinematographers and Cinema Audio Society will announce their nominations, honoring outstanding cinematography and sound design.

Thursday, January 14: Nominations for the ACE Eddie Awards will be unveiled, recognizing exceptional editing in film and television.

Friday, January 15: Oscar nomination voting concludes at 5 p.m. PT, cementing the contenders for the Academy Awards.

Looking Ahead

Tuesday, January 19: The BAFTA nominations will be announced, setting the stage for one of the most esteemed award ceremonies in film.

Thursday, January 21: The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be revealed, a pivotal moment in the awards landscape.

On the same day, the Sundance Film Festival will commence, running until January 31, showcasing independent films from around the globe.

Friday, January 22: The PGA will begin final voting for theatrical features.

Tuesday, January 26: Final voting for BAFTA will also commence.

Saturday, January 30: The DGA Awards ceremony will take place, celebrating the achievements of directors in the industry.