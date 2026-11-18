Jenny McCarthy’s son, Evan Asher, is openly sharing his feelings as he navigates the emotional transition of leaving his childhood home. Following McCarthy’s announcement that she and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, would be relocating from St. Charles, Illinois, to Las Vegas, Evan took to social media to express his heartfelt sadness over the move.

Emotional Farewell to Childhood Home

In a poignant Instagram post on November 15, Evan, who was diagnosed with autism around the age of three, shared a tearful video of himself in the car, reflecting on the significance of his family’s departure. “The saddest moment of my entire life has hit me harder than ever,” he wrote. “I have officially moved away from my home and life just won’t be the same anymore. And I’m so sorry I was very emotional.”

Memories Tied to Home

Evan elaborated on the weight of his feelings, stating, “But when you live somewhere most of your life, have so many friends, and make more nostalgic memories than everything in any other house that you’ve lived in it’s a lot to take in.” He felt compelled to share his emotions, showing that the bonds formed in a childhood home can profoundly impact one’s life.

A Future Aspirational Dream