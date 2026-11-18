Bruce Dickinson is proving himself to be one of the hardest-working figures in hard rock and metal. While currently on tour in Australia with Iron Maiden—so busy that he missed the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame—he is simultaneously preparing to release a new solo album, PsychoGod. The album, scheduled to drop on March 12, 2024, will feature a cinematic music video for the lead single, “Speaking in Tongues,” which also serves as a poignant commentary on the prison industrial complex. Dickinson has also mapped out a solo European tour to take place amid Iron Maiden’s North American leg.

New Music and Themes

In “Speaking in Tongues,” Dickinson delivers his signature urgent vocals. The track opens with echoes of Iron Maiden’s “Fear of the Dark” before morphing into a heartfelt plea for understanding, culminating in the impactful line: “Tell the truth, and the world will know just what you mean.”

Discussing the inspiration behind the song, Dickinson explained, “‘Speaking in tongues’ is an expression used to describe a form of religious or sacred ecstasy in which celebrants often lose control of normal speech and bodily functions. Their search for truth at the expense of sanity contrasts sharply with the shallow world of the Internet, social media, and the narcissistic political classes that seem to dominate our lives.”

Visual Storytelling

The music video, co-directed by Dickinson and Leo Liberti, juxtaposes powerful imagery of the singer in a Nevada desert, fervently shouting at the heavens, with scenes of him dressed in orange prison gear as he faces accusations of drug trafficking in Los Angeles. The video includes animated sequences depicting people sticking out their tongues, humorously critiquing established institutions while influential figures look on with amusement at his plight.

Dickinson described the video as the first of five interlinked stories that form “a karmic journey” through the themes of the album. He noted, “As a first video, ‘Speaking in Tongues’ is brutal, violent, and holds a mirror to the ugly global world of accusation, incarceration, conspiracy, and lies. Each subsequent video will serve as a standalone piece of art, interlocking like a jigsaw puzzle as the journey unfolds.”

Collaborations and Album Details

The new album was recorded live at Dave Grohl’s Studio 606 and features a stellar lineup, including guest appearances by Devin Townsend and Sepultura’s Andreas Kisser and Derrick Green. Notable figures such as Grohl, Slash, and members of Anthrax and Angra also participated in the recording sessions.

Dickinson describes PsychoGod as containing “some very personal moments” and it will be available in multiple formats: CD, double-LP vinyl, and a CD-Blu-ray combo that includes a Dolby Atmos mix and three music videos. He even secured permission from J.R.R. Tolkien’s estate to use names from The Lord of the Rings for the track “Eye of Sauron.” He elaborated, “It is an allegorical use of the Lord of the Rings characters to illuminate the tragic world of strife that exists all around us in our supposedly civilized world, particularly the numerous wars started in the name of conquest and greed.”

Track List for PsychoGod

Track List: