Will POP MART’s New ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Charms Captivate Fans?

After the successful Labubu craze that took pop culture by storm last year, collectibles brand POP MART is hoping to capture lightning in a bottle once again with their latest release: the KPop Demon Hunters collaboration. This exciting new collection reimagines the members of POP MART’s fictional female punk band, Peach Riot, as characters from the hit animated film.

The Collaboration That Combines Two Worlds

Initially introduced to the market in 2024, the Labubu plush bag charms skyrocketed in popularity by 2025, thanks to appearances from A-list stars, including Lisa from Blackpink. Now, POP MART is collaborating with Netflix to launch the Peach Riot x KPop Demon Hunters collection, merging two beloved franchises. Amazon

NEW RELEASE The new release reimagines the members of Peach Riot — POP MART’s fictional, female punk band — as KPop Demon Hunters characters, with Peach Riot bandmates Gigi, Frankie, and Poppy putting their spin on HUNTR/X’s iconic stage style.

Collectibles Surprises and Exciting Designs

The collection features six collectible blind boxes, so-named due to the surprise element of not knowing which bag charm you’ll receive until opening the box. The charms depict Peach Riot characters dressed as Rumi, Zoey, and Mira, members of the K-pop group HUNTR/X featured in the film.

These designs specifically reference the stage outfits worn by HUNTR/X during their performances of “How It’s Done” and “What It Sounds Like.” Additionally, there’s a “Secret Edition” bag clip that features Gigi dressed in a Derpy costume, with a 1 in 72 chance of pulling this exclusive figure.

Each Peach Riot x KPop Demon Hunters figurine stands about 6.5 inches tall (excluding the keychain loop) and comes beautifully packaged in a vibrant branded box.

A Timely Release for Collectors

This collaboration between POP MART and Netflix is perfectly timed for the holiday gifting season. The combination of a blind box thrill and a partnership with one of the most successful animated films in history might just pave the way for another hit collectible release. Amazon

JUST RELEASED The POP MART collection launched just a week after the Netflix film was released on Blu-ray/DVD as part of an official Criterion Collection set.