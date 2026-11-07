Suki Waterhouse Hints at Exciting Family Holiday with Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse is embracing the holiday spirit alongside partner Robert Pattinson and their daughter, hinting at cozy plans for the festive season. Known for her distinctive style, Waterhouse has a few staples that play a critical role in her wardrobe, which reflect her passion for fashion.

Style Staples and Inspirations

In a recent conversation, Waterhouse shared her fashion essentials: “My staples are important, like great leather jackets,” she stated. “You know me, I love my coats. I’m big into my coats, my boots, belts—just having the structure of an outfit there, and the day is good.”

When it comes to finding inspiration for her unique style, Waterhouse draws heavily from the iconic fashion of the ’60s and ’70s. “My biggest fashion inspiration is probably people like Anita Pallenberg, Patti Smith, Pattie Boyd, Marianne Faithfull,” she noted. She elaborated on how these influences have translated into her wardrobe choices, saying, “I love boyish clothes, anything that, vintage sourcing, stuff like that.”

A Cozy Season Ahead

As Waterhouse and Pattinson prepare for what she describes as the coziest time of year, there’s a certain excitement surrounding their upcoming holiday plans. The couple’s stylish moments together showcase Waterhouse’s keen eye for fashion and her ability to blend personal expression with seasonal trends.