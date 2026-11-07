Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren Celebrate Son Charlie’s Golf Milestone

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren recently came together to celebrate a significant milestone for their family. The former couple reunited on November 6 to witness their 17-year-old son, Charlie Woods, sign his commitment contract to play golf for Florida State University following his high school graduation.

Celebrating Charlie’s Success

Both Tiger and Elin donned Florida State University’s signature maroon colors as they attended the event, showcasing their support for their son’s bright future. They were joined by Elin’s longtime boyfriend, Jordan Cameron, and their three children—Arthur Cameron (7), Zeta Cameron (3), and Freya Cameron (2)—who also sported Seminoles merchandise, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

A Promising Young Golfer

Charlie Woods currently competes for The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Florida, and has made a name for himself by ranking 21st in the American Junior Golf Association standings. His parents, Tiger and Elin, have consistently been present at his sporting events, demonstrating their commitment to supporting him in his athletic endeavors. Notably, the duo was there last November when Charlie’s team secured the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 1A State Championship.

Shared Moments Beyond the Golf Course

The former couple’s collaboration in supporting Charlie has extended beyond just this signing day. In February, they came together to celebrate another milestone, attending an awards ceremony where Charlie received his championship ring. Despite their tumultuous past, including their divorce following Tiger’s 2009 cheating scandal, their commitment to co-parenting remains evident.