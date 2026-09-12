LISA Reveals BLACKPINK's Sisterhood Fuels Their Solo Success

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has made headlines not just for her musical talent but also for her deep bond with her fellow group members. During the world premiere of her documentary Always LaLisa at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, she opened up about the unwavering support she receives from her BLACKPINK “sisters.”

A Sisterhood of Support

According to Lisa, the camaraderie among the BLACKPINK members—Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo—is palpable, even when they pursue individual projects. “They’re like my sisters,” she told E! News in an exclusive interview. “They’re like my family. And of course, even though we are doing all solo stuff, we still text each other.” This strong sisterly bond continues to thrive despite their busy schedules.

Anticipation for Always LaLisa

Even with the excitement surrounding her solo efforts, Lisa shared that her bandmates are eager to support her. “And even though Always LaLisa is gonna be out soon,” she remarked, “they texted me, and they’re like, ‘Oh, can’t wait to watch it!’” Lisa’s documentary offers an intimate glimpse into her life and career as a rising star, allowing fans to witness the hard work that has propelled her to superstardom.

A Name Change with Meaning

In her journey to becoming Lisa, whose birth name is Pranpriya Manobal, she made a significant decision at age 13. Inspired by a chance meeting with a fortune teller, she legally changed her name to Lalisa, which translates to “one who is praised” in Thai. This name change reflects both her personal evolution and cultural background.