Lisa Rinna Stuns Everyone with Her Kylie Jenner Halloween Look

As Halloween 2026 approaches, Lisa Rinna has already emerged as a frontrunner for the most eye-catching costume of the season. The 63-year-old actress, model, and reality television star stunned fans by transforming into none other than Kylie Jenner, the 29-year-old beauty mogul. Rinna took to Instagram to share a series of jaw-dropping photos that showcased her remarkable resemblance to the young star, alongside her husband, actor Harry Hamlin, who played the role of Jenner’s boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

Uncanny Transformation

What truly set Rinna’s costume apart was not just her choice of attire but how closely she managed to mirror Jenner’s distinct look. Sporting a vibrant all-orange ensemble reminiscent of Jenner’s wardrobe at the Marty Supreme premiere in December 2025, Rinna and Hamlin executed the look flawlessly. Their attention to detail and perfectly coordinated poses made the couple almost indistinguishable from the models they were emulating.

Captivating Social Media Buzz

The Instagram posts have not only garnered attention for their creativity but also for the surprisingly convincing transformation of a woman more than three decades older than her muse. The reaction from fans has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing amazement at how well Rinna captured Jenner’s essence. In the realm of Halloween costumes, Rinna has made a strong case for why she could be declared the winner of this year’s celebrations.