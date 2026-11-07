Kendall Jenner’s 31st Birthday Bash Features Elegant Horse Theme

Kendall Jenner welcomed her 31st birthday with a unique celebration that showcased her passion for horses. Moving away from the typical lavish parties often associated with celebrities, the supermodel opted for a more intimate soirée that reflected her true love for these majestic animals.

A Horse-Themed Celebration

On November 6, Kendall took to Instagram to share moments from her special day, including a charming butter yellow birthday cake. The cake featured a delicate white frosting design of a horse, beautifully highlighting her affinity for the animal. Surrounding the cake were 31 lit candles, symbolizing her milestone birthday.

Birthday Attire and Refreshments

Along with the cake, Kendall showcased her elegant birthday outfit, which consisted of a dramatic fur-lined robe paired with a silk top. The celebration was filled with elegant touches, as the reality TV star was spotted with an empty wine glass, deep in thought over the restaurant’s menu.

Embracing Her Passion

Kendall’s birthday festivities also included stunning floral arrangements, but it was clear what truly made her day special: her love for horseback riding. In a heartfelt post, she shared a captivating sunset photograph of herself riding a brown horse along the beach, emphasizing her deep connection with the sport.