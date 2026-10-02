Why More Women are Choosing Grey Hair Despite the Price

As more women embrace their natural grey hair, the choice to dye or not has become a significant topic of conversation, particularly in light of cultural perceptions about aging. Recently, acclaimed actress Olivia Colman showcased her embrace of grey hair at the Zurich Film Festival, appearing with a stunning curly mane that contrasted her previous dark pixie cut. Colman’s transformation, celebrated online and dubbed a “silver hair muse” by Vogue, is a testament to the growing acceptance of grey locks.

The Shift in Hollywood

At 52, Colman joins a wave of female celebrities, including Andie MacDowell and Lisa Bonet, who have turned their backs on hair dye and proudly display their grey hair. However, for many women beyond the Hollywood spotlight, the journey to self-acceptance in their appearance can be fraught with challenges.

Employment and Perceptions

Stacey Duguid, a former fashion editor, highlighted the struggles faced by women over 50 in the job market. After sharing her own difficulties finding work despite her extensive experience, Duguid received an overwhelming response from others facing similar issues. “Being able to embrace your grey hair proudly is a privilege,” she explained, noting that for many women attempting to re-enter the workforce, grey hair can be perceived as a liability rather than a symbol of experience.

The Age of Grey Hair

Grey hair typically begins to appear in one’s mid-30s for white and Asian individuals and around their mid-40s for Black individuals. Former editor Louise Chunn first stopped dyeing her hair when she took on a prominent role at InStyle magazine, where she felt that professionalism transcended hair color. However, societal pressures can lead women to return to dyeing as they worry about appearing older, especially if they believe it may hinder their employment prospects.

Expert Insights

Colman’s new look, crafted with extensions by hair specialist Inanch Emir, utilized four shades of grey to create a voluminous and youthful appearance. Duguid described the look as “spectacular” yet noted that it reflects a more youthful interpretation of grey hair. According to Sarah Bower, a grey-blending and color specialist at Larry King salon in London, many clients fear that embracing their grey hair will add years to their appearance. Bower pointed out that transitioning to grey often involves a lengthy process to blend dyed hair with natural color, which can take up to three years.

Age Discrimination in the Workplace

Statistics reveal that approximately 3% of individuals aged 50 to 64 in the UK are unemployed, and perceptions of age discrimination in recruitment start as early as 40 for women, compared to 50 for men. Research indicates that societal biases against older job applicants disproportionately affect women, further complicating the decision to embrace grey hair.

Changing Trends in Fashion

There are indications of progress, with more age-inclusive representation on catwalks, such as 50-year-old model Stephanie Cavalli at the Chanel couture show. Yet, the fashion industry still leans towards dyed hair, as evidenced by recent Gucci presentations. Many women have resorted to using filters during video interviews to mask the visible signs of aging.

Empowerment Through Embracing Grey

Alyson Walsh, who stopped dyeing her hair in 2015, expressed feeling empowered by her decision. She emphasized that there’s an outdated stereotype that women shouldn’t look old, despite their experience and wisdom. Walsh stated, “I feel empowered… It saves me money. There is less maintenance, and it’s in better condition.”

Personal Reflections on Going Grey

Reflecting on her own experiences, one woman shared her journey of embracing her grey hair during the COVID-19 lockdown. Initially reluctant, she found freedom in letting her natural hair come through but faced doubts upon entering a new job with younger colleagues. Ultimately, she realized that her grey hair was merely a small aspect of how others perceive her. “No one I work with seems to care,” she noted, acknowledging the prevailing ageism that still exists in society.