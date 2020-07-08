What the stars said Kanye West Running for President

Is he standing by Kanye West? Some stars are! On Saturday, July 4, the rap artist, 43, required to Twitter to make huge news: He’s competing for the head of state versus President Donald Trump and previous Vice President Joe Biden.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future,” the developer composed. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

Kim Kardashian, retweeted her spouse’s message, including an emoji of an American flag. A source informed Us Weekly specifically quickly after his news that the KKW Beauty creator, 39, is waiting for his choice.

“Kanye has been planning this for years, and Kim has known about his aspirations and has been supportive,” the expert shared. “Kanye is passionate about arts and education and wants to support in any way he can.”

Both West and Kardashian have been singing throughout the years regarding their assistance for Trump, 74. In May, the Georgia indigenous suggested that he will certainly be choosing the previous fact celebrity once again.

“I’m voting this time. And we know who I’m voting on,” he informed GQ publication at the time. “And I’m not mosting likely to be informed by the individuals around me and individuals that have their program that my profession is mosting likely to more than. Because presume what: I’m still right here! Jesus Is King was No. 1! I was informed my profession would certainly finish if I weren’t with her [Hillary Clinton]. What sort of project is that, anyhow? That’s like if [Barack] Obama’s campaign was ‘I’m with black.’ What’s the factor of being a star if you can’t have a viewpoint? Everybody makes their very own point of view! You recognize?”

A 2nd source exposed to Us that the manufacturer “has not registered as a candidate” to jump on state political election tallies and missed out on the target date for Indiana, New York, and Texas.

Following his July 4 news, lots of stars required to social media to consider in — and some had inquiries.

Anthony Anderson

“Yeezy intends to be Preezy,” the Black-ish star teased while guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 6. “Laugh all you want; however, this would certainly be historical because, while this country has had a Blackhead of state, we have never had a crazy Black president.” The Terrifying Flick 3 actor took place to wonder about the logistics behind the rapper’s campaign news. “It ought to be explained that Kanye still has to sign up with the Federal Political election Commission, gather sufficient trademarks to get on the tally, produce a project platform and he’s currently missed out on the deadline to file as an independent prospect in several states,” Anderson said. “But apart from that, he good.”

Meghan McCain

“There is no female on world earth, star or private that might act as unbalanced and unpredictable as Kanye has the past few years & be taken seriously as a presidential candidate,” the Sight host tweeted before referencing his Might 2018 TMZ interview. “Ladies are penalized for increasing our voices on tv, not to mention claiming things like ‘slavery was a choice.'”.

Bob Saget.

“Should I run for President as well?” the comedian tweeted. “I do not know much regarding anything.”.

Octavia Spencer.

“Too much absurdity today. #SitAllTheWayDown,” the Aid actress tweeted. “It’s apparent that some people stay in a bubble. It has to do with time to burst it. # 2020vision”.

Tiffany Haddish.

The comic retweeted West’s news after that created that she’s next. “We should now recognize the assurance of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and developing our future. I as well am competing president of the United States! # 2020VISION,” she tweeted. “Well, this just in Dave Chappelle will be my running mate # 2020Vision. So #HaddishChappelle, 2020.”.

Elon Musk.

“You have my full assistance,” the Chief Executive Officer tweeted.

Paris Hilton.

“PARIS FOR PRESIDENT,” the socialite tweeted on Saturday.

Billy Eichner.

“Excited to announce I’m competing President … of DROOP!!!!!” the comic composed, with Sarah Paulson reacting, “Definitely choosing you.”.