Watch Ben Shelton vs. Alexander Zverev Live for Free!

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Today, September 13, at 2 p.m. ET, the U.S. Open men’s tennis final will feature a highly anticipated showdown between American tennis star Ben Shelton and Germany’s Alexander Zverev. At just 23 years old, Shelton aspires to become the first American man to secure the U.S. Open title since Andy Roddick achieved this in 2003. This grand match will take place in New York, where the stakes are high for both competitors.

Shelton, seeded 8th in the tournament, earned his spot in the final by defeating fellow American Frances Tiafoe in a tense semifinal matchup. He will clash with Zverev, the tournament’s top seed, who is seeking his second Grand Slam victory this year after winning the French Open earlier.

How to Watch Shelton vs. Zverev Online Free



If you’re unable to watch the match on cable, you can livestream the final online through various live TV streaming services. Below are some options that offer ways to watch the U.S. Open men’s final for free. TOP PICK DirecTV offers a live streaming service that includes a local ABC feed with most of its packages. Starting at $44.99/month for the “MySports Genre Pack,” users can enjoy ABC, ESPN, and over 20 additional channels. Moreover, you can access a five-day free trial here to watch the Shelton vs. Zverev match online with no commitment. EDITOR’S CHOICE Fubo has been my personal go-to for watching live tennis online via Tennis Channel, ESPN, and ABC. The service’s ABC feed allows you to watch the Shelton vs. Zverev match without cable. Fubo also offers a free trial that you can access here to livestream the U.S. Open men’s final without charge. The trial includes DVR capabilities, allowing you to record the match for later viewing. BEST VALUE Sling offers a competitive live streaming option, featuring a live feed from networks such as ABC and a wide array of channels starting at just $19.99 per month for the Sling Select plan. While Sling does not provide a free trial, it is known for offering excellent streaming packages. Check Sling.com to see if the ABC channel is available in your area to watch the U.S. Open tennis final.

All of these streaming services enable you to watch the Zverev vs. Shelton match on your smartphone, computer, tablet, or smart TV. While some unofficial streaming links may be circulating online, it’s essential to note that the only official live coverage of today’s men’s final will be through ABC, accessible via DirecTV, Fubo, or Sling.

Shelton vs. Zverev Predictions, Odds



Ahead of the match, Zverev is favored to take home the U.S. Open trophy, marking what would be his second Grand Slam title. He last reached the finals of the U.S. Open in 2020. In contrast, Shelton aims to break a 20-year drought for American men at this tournament and has garnered a supportive crowd, including notable figures like U.S. women’s soccer player Trinity Rodman and actor Ben Stiller watching from the stands during his semifinal victory.