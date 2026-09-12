Alan Rickman's Heartwarming Gesture for Kids on Harry Potter Set

Alan Rickman may have portrayed the stern and enigmatic Severus Snape in the iconic “Harry Potter” series, but in reality, he was a warm-hearted individual who made it a point to bring joy to the lives of children. This sentiment was shared by his co-star Gary Oldman, who discussed Rickman’s generous spirit at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival.

Rickman’s Kind Gesture Towards Children

According to Oldman, Rickman went above and beyond by regularly inviting children to the film sets. “He would bring in kids every single day,” Oldman revealed, noting that Rickman would invite children from schools, hospitals, and friends’ families for visits during lunchtime. The actor emphasized the joy Rickman derived from sharing the magical world of Harry Potter with young fans.

A Belief in the Magic of the Moment

Oldman described Rickman’s view of this experience as “the most extraordinary thing,” reflecting on his genuine enthusiasm for his work and the impact it had on the children. “He knew how much it meant to these kids,” he explained, describing Rickman as “the cheerleader of it.” His commitment to the role and to the experiences of young fans underscored his dedication to both his craft and the joy of others.

Oldman’s Reflections on the Future of Harry Potter

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Oldman expressed optimism about the upcoming HBO adaptation of the Harry Potter series. He believes the new series will offer a more comprehensive portrayal of the wizarding world, as it will have the time to include details that were omitted from the original films. “We had to cut a lot [for the ‘Harry Potter’ movies], and still we could only get the films down to, like, three hours,” he stated. “I believe [the HBO series is] gonna do it pretty much word-for-word.”

A Lasting Legacy