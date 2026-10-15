Walmart's Shocking Rhode Glazing Milk Dupe Revealed!

In the ever-evolving world of skincare, many beauty enthusiasts seek effective products without breaking the bank. One recent contender in the market is Vitamasques Hydrate Milk Glaze Moisturizer, which has garnered attention for being a potential dupe for the more expensive Rhode Glazing Milk. With a similar ingredient list and comparable benefits, it prompts the question: can this budget-friendly option really stand up to the renowned Rhode formula?

Ingredient Comparison: What They Share

Upon examining their formulations, it’s noteworthy that both products share a total of 12 ingredients, with three particularly prominent components. These key ingredients are:

Three hyaluronic acid derivatives

Ceramides

Glycerin

This overlap suggests that both moisturizers provide significant hydration, moisture retention, and a plumping effect. However, it’s essential to point out that Rhode contains a higher concentration of lipid-rich ceramides, which makes it more effective in supporting the skin barrier. On the other hand, Vitamasques boasts a unique array of peptides, enhancing its capacity for firming the skin and minimizing the appearance of fine lines.

Price and Value Assessment

For consumers looking for a similar experience at a lower price, Vitamasques offers an enticing option. Priced at just $10 for a 1.69 oz. container, this moisturizer is notably cheaper than Rhode’s offering, which costs $20 for 1.7 oz. If one aims to match the volume of Rhode’s larger size, purchasing three Vitamasques would amount to a total of $30—still saving you $2 compared to the Rhode product.

Final Thoughts: Worth the Try?