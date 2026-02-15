Valentine’s Day Wedding: Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson Unite

In a delightful celebration of love, Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson captured hearts by tying the knot on Valentine’s Day. This romantic union took place in the vibrant city of New York, marking a memorable occasion for both the couple and their esteemed guests. As fans adore the “Stranger Things” alum and acclaimed singer, the news of their wedding has undoubtedly piqued public interest. The keyword “Maya Hawke Christian Lee Hutson Valentine’s Day” underscores this joyful event, capturing its essence and significance.

The Enchanting Ceremony

On February 14, Maya Hawke exchanged vows with Christian Lee Hutson in an elegant ceremony. According to reports from People, the bride looked resplendent in a white wedding dress featuring a ball gown silhouette and an intricate lace veil. She completed her bridal ensemble with a chic, feathery white coat. The groom, embracing classic style, wore a black tuxedo paired with a white shirt, vest, and a floral boutonniere, creating a timeless look. The keyword “Maya Hawke Christian Lee Hutson Valentine’s Day” perfectly encapsulates the enchanting ambiance of the occasion.

Family and Famous Friends

The presence of Maya’s parents, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, added a touch of nostalgia and love to the ceremony. Uma, who shimmered in a baby blue floor-length dress, accompanied by matching shoes, and Ethan, clad in an all-black suit, were spotted alongside their daughter. They graciously shared in the joyous experience, embodying the warmth and affection of the day. The “Maya Hawke Christian Lee Hutson Valentine’s Day” celebration was further enriched by the support of family and close friends.

Celebrity Attendees

A host of Maya’s “Stranger Things” co-stars gathered to witness the special moment, bringing a mix of Hollywood glamor and genuine camaraderie to the event. Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, and Finn Wolfhard attended, sharing in the joy of their friend’s milestone. The keyword “Maya Hawke Christian Lee Hutson Valentine’s Day” serves as a reminder of the strong bonds and memorable connections forged within this community.

This cherished occasion, marked by love, friendship, and family, not only celebrates the union of Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson but also enriches the tapestry of their shared lives. As they embark on this new journey together, the memory of their Valentine’s Day wedding continues to warm the hearts of all who were privileged to share in the beauty of the moment.