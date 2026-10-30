Unwrap Joy with Sephora’s Top Holiday Beauty Advent Calendars

Attention all beauty enthusiasts! The much-anticipated Sephora Savings Event has officially kicked off, and it’s the perfect time for Rouge members to dive into amazing discounts on all your favorite beauty products. This sale not only allows you to stock up on makeup, skincare, and hair essentials but also serves as an ideal opportunity to begin shopping for festive gifts.

Your Holiday Gift Guide: Beauty Advent Calendars

Nothing embodies the spirit of the holiday season quite like the joy of an advent calendar. These delightful packages not only offer a mix of beauty surprises but also present substantial savings, especially with the additional discount you can utilize during this sale.

Sephora Savings Event Details

To take advantage of these incredible offers, simply use the code ALLONSALE. Here’s the full breakdown of the savings available:

Sephora Collection: 30% off, Oct. 30-Nov. 9

30% off, Oct. 30-Nov. 9 Rouge Members: 20% off, Oct. 30-Nov. 9

20% off, Oct. 30-Nov. 9 VIB: 15% off, Nov. 3-9

15% off, Nov. 3-9 Insider: 10% off, Nov. 3-9

Act Fast for the Best Picks

As you’ll see, advent calendars and value sets are known to fly off the shelves during this event. Therefore, it’s advisable to place your orders as soon as possible to secure the best selections for your holiday gifting.