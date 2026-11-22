For actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, a deep dive into her ancestry has led to unexpected connections and reflections on the importance of family history. Recently, she discovered a poignant link to her grandmother’s past—one that resonates with both her personal journey and the festive spirit of giving.

Connecting Generations Through Ancestry

Gellar shared a touching revelation about her grandmother, who embarked on a ship to America at just 16 years old. This discovery struck a chord, coinciding with the idea of kindness that Lena Sittig, founder of the Brooklyn Christmas Tree Society, has championed. “It’s kind of crazy how the world intertwines,” Gellar remarked, emphasizing how such familial links remind her of the larger narrative at play in life. “You’re just such a small part of such a bigger picture.”

Living in the Moment and Discovering Heritage

Despite her newfound interest in her lineage, Gellar admits that her focus has not always been on ancestry. “It’s funny, I didn’t really spend that much time thinking about my history and my ancestry because I try so hard to live in the moment,” she explained. It was a conversation with Ancestry that prompted her to consider the kind acts and positive contributions that her ancestors may have made, unveiling a rich tapestry of family history that she previously overlooked.

The Meaning of Giving During the Holiday Season

As the holiday season approaches, Gellar is reminded of the importance of meaningful gestures amidst the usual gift-giving frenzy. “The holiday season gets so dramatic—presents and all that,” she noted. To her, there’s nothing more significant than understanding one’s roots and the stories of family members that may have gone untold. “What’s more meaningful than learning about where you came from and your family and things you may not have known?” she posed, highlighting the value of family narratives in personal identity.

Making a Difference Through the Brooklyn Christmas Tree Society

In an effort to channel her reflections into action, Gellar partnered with Ancestry to contribute to the holiday spirit by fulfilling Christmas lists for Children’s Aid. Her collaboration with Sittig’s Brooklyn Christmas Tree Society illustrates how understanding one’s family heritage can spark meaningful change and inspire goodwill across generations, further enriching the holiday experience.