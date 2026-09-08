Unlock the Future of Meta Wearable Tech at Best Buy

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Meta’s latest wearable technology, including their innovative artificial intelligence (AI) glasses and virtual reality (VR) headsets, has generated significant interest among tech enthusiasts and casual shoppers alike. However, understanding how these devices actually perform can be challenging without hands-on experience. Addressing this gap, Best Buy has introduced the Meta Lab, providing consumers a chance to explore these high-tech gadgets up close.

Experience Meta Products at Best Buy

Located in select Best Buy stores across the United States, the Meta Lab offers a unique space where customers can immerse themselves in the full Meta product lineup. This dedicated shop-in-shop design encourages hands-on product discovery, allowing potential buyers to try AI glasses and VR headsets before making a purchase. In addition to trying out the gear, shoppers can attend demonstrations led by trained experts and receive personalized fittings tailored to their specific needs.

Interactive Demos and Personalized Guidance

Visitors to the Meta Lab will find an array of interactive displays featuring popular AI glasses, including styles from Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta, alongside the highly regarded Meta Quest VR headsets. A special feature of the Meta Lab is the dedicated style wall, where customers can experiment with various AI glasses to find the perfect fit and style for themselves. Moreover, the lab includes a UV light display to illustrate how transition lenses adjust based on different lighting conditions, enhancing the overall shopping experience.

Discover the Future of VR and AR

For those interested in virtual reality, the Meta Lab provides extensive demos of the Quest 3 and 3S headsets. These demonstrations showcase the devices’ capabilities across various applications, from immersive gaming to entertainment and fitness content. Another exciting offering is the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, pioneering in-lens display technology that is managed through a Meta Neural Band. This innovative device enables users to control the augmented reality (AR) display with gestures, providing a novel experience that requires firsthand interaction to truly appreciate.

Expert Assistance at Your Service

Regardless of your specific interests, customers at the Meta Lab will be assisted by dedicated Meta sales specialists. These experts are on hand to guide shoppers through the technology, explaining its features and benefits while also offering fitting assistance before completing purchases.

Availability and Future Expansion