Universal Having Doubts About Elon Musk Documentary Release

The recent screening of Musk at the Venice Film Festival marked a significant moment for director Alex Gibney, garnering an enthusiastic five-minute standing ovation and shouts of “thank you” from the audience. This enthusiastic reception set high expectations for the documentary, which delves into the life of Elon Musk, the world’s richest man. However, despite this warm response, Universal Pictures—holding the worldwide distribution rights outside of North America—seems to be reconsidering the film’s release strategy.

A Shift in Sentiment at Universal Pictures

After acquiring the rights to Musk three years ago with a substantial financial commitment, Universal now appears to be hesitant about moving forward. Insiders indicate that the studio has not yet scheduled a release date and has been unusually quiet regarding its plans, showing a stark contrast to their earlier enthusiasm. The current political climate, particularly in relation to the Trump administration, is contributing to Universal’s apprehensions. Sources suggest that, while no definitive decision has been made, there is a possibility that Universal may choose not to release the film and return the rights to the filmmakers instead.

Plans for International Release Still Uncertain

The documentary is set to debut in U.S. theaters through independent distributor Bleecker Street and is slated for the London Film Festival next month. These events typically align with international releases, but Universal has yet to disclose any plans for wider distribution. Gibney’s team has not received clear communication about the studio’s intentions, leaving the future of the film in limbo. When approached for comments regarding the release strategy, a Universal representative declined to elaborate.

The Political Landscape and Its Complications

If Universal opts to shelve Musk, it would raise significant concerns about the influence of political pressure on media companies, particularly at a time when the industry faces scrutiny for bowing to such forces. Notable precedents include Amazon abandoning the release of Artificial amid its partnership with OpenAI and ABC News and Paramount/CBS settling lawsuits with the Trump administration for substantial sums, raising questions about free speech and creative integrity.

Potential Fallout and Filmmaker Freedom

Should Universal decide against releasing the film, it would need to compensate the filmmakers with a kill fee, allowing the team to seek new distribution avenues. This situation could enable them to capitalize on the acquired rights once more, indicating that there is considerable demand for Musk worldwide. Numerous distributors are reportedly eager to acquire the film, particularly after its buzz from festival screenings.

Contentious Themes in the Documentary

Musk addresses provocative topics, suggesting Musk’s potential use of data gathered during his DOGE period for political gain in the upcoming U.S. elections. The film features commentary from Geoffrey Hinton, a Nobel Prize-winning AI expert, who expresses concerns over Musk’s activities. “It’s fairly clear to me that Trump is hell-bent on corrupting the midterm elections,” Hinton articulates in the documentary. “If you wanted to corrupt those midterm elections and you wanted to use AI, all you needed to do was get detailed information on U.S. citizens. And what DOGE did looked like just what you would do.”

Musk’s Response and HBO’s Involvement

Musk has publicly dismissed Gibney’s work as a “hit piece,” despite indications that he has not viewed it. His attorney, Alex Spiro, has put Gibney’s production company on notice, which could complicate matters for potential distributors. In contrast, HBO, which has North American TV and streaming rights, has encouraged Gibney to continue filming since Musk’s involvement in Washington’s political landscape during the Trump administration. However, the ongoing acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery by David Ellison could complicate this arrangement, as Ellison’s involvement is briefly noted in the film and could influence distribution decisions.

Looking Ahead