Understanding Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome: Symptoms and Patient Insights

Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome (CVS) is a complex disorder marked by recurring episodes of severe nausea and vomiting. Understanding this condition is crucial for those affected, as it significantly impacts daily life. By exploring patient experiences, symptoms, and management options, we can garner a clearer understanding of this perplexing syndrome.

According to the Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome Association (CVSA), CVS can afflict individuals for prolonged periods — spanning months, years, or even decades. Episodes might occur multiple times monthly or sporadically throughout the year. One parent poignantly described their child’s state during an episode as akin to a “conscious coma.” The symptoms are not only distressing for the patient but also for their family, posing serious health risks if treatment delays result in severe dehydration.

Fortunately, there are ways to manage the symptoms. Zeroonian, a patient with CVS, has found relief through a combination of an antipsychotic and an anti-nausea medication. While she still experiences occasional vomiting episodes, they have become shorter and less intense. Her story was shared with Today, highlighting her journey toward managing this condition.

Intriguingly, Zeroonian is channeling her experiences into creativity, developing a self-described “vom-com” titled Nothing Solid. This film, inspired by her health journey, aims to shed light on the challenges of living with CVS. “Being open about it and making this movie has helped so much because I think I suffered a lot more when I was not being open,” Zeroonian remarked. “I felt a lot more liberated once I started talking to people about it.”