The highly anticipated documentary “Tyson Fury,” now streaming on Netflix, has stirred controversy over its portrayal of the heavyweight champion’s mental health journey. A scene that suggested Tyson Fury has schizophrenia has been removed after his wife, Paris Fury, clarified that he does not have the condition.

Controversial Claims in the Documentary

In the film’s trailer, Tyson discusses his mental health issues, indicating that during a consultation with a psychiatrist, he “ticked all the boxes” for various conditions, including depression and anxiety. In a moment that raised eyebrows, Paris Fury referred to her husband as a “mild schizophrenic,” prompting significant media attention and inquiries from British boxing regulators regarding his medical clearance to fight Anthony Joshua on December 11.

Clarification and Removal of the Scene

The comments generated widespread concern, which led to Paris Fury retracting her statement. In a public clarification, she explained, “I want to clarify a statement I made in the original version of the Tyson Fury documentary. I recalled a conversation from many years ago when discussing Tyson’s condition and I used the word ‘schizophrenic’. While Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn’t have this condition and has never received a diagnosis.” Following this clarification, Netflix acted quickly to edit the relevant scene from the documentary.

Netflix’s Response

A spokesperson for Netflix stated, “Following new information shared by the family relating to Tyson’s official mental health diagnosis, we have worked alongside them to update the documentary accordingly ahead of launch.”

About the Documentary

Directed by Lucy Wilcox, “Tyson Fury” chronicles not only the boxing champion’s career highs and lows but also his battles with mental health, addiction, and personal tragedies, including the loss of a child. The documentary delves into complex family relationships and explores themes of masculinity.