The Raconteurs Make Surprise Comeback at Jack White's Nashville Show

The Raconteurs made a long-awaited return to the stage on Saturday night, delighting fans with their first performance together since December 2019. The reunion took place during Jack White’s solo concert at The Truth venue in Nashville, where anticipation had been building throughout the day.

White had cleverly teased the possibility of a Raconteurs appearance on social media, stating, “Inside info for any Raconteurs fans in the Nashville area…you might want to buy a ticket for Jack White’s show at The Truth tonight…there just might be a little surprise…” His hint proved prophetic, as the band took the stage for an electrifying encore.

The Setlist Surprise

During the encore, the Raconteurs—comprised of Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler—performed a five-song set that included their iconic hit “Steady as She Goes,” along with three other tracks from their acclaimed 2006 debut album, Broken Boy Soldiers.

Exciting Announcements

This performance coincided with the announcement that White’s Third Man Records Vault series will feature a special 20th anniversary edition of Broken Boy Soldiers. The release is set to include a recording of the band’s very first concert, which took place on March 20, 2006, alongside nine demos from that era.

What Lies Ahead?