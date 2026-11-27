In a notable Thanksgiving message posted on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump took a decidedly untraditional approach, focusing on a diatribe that criticized the “radical far left” and those opposing his endeavors while wishing a happy holiday to a range of controversial figures. The post started with an enthusiastic shoutout: “HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL AMERICAN PATRIOTS WHO HAVE WORKED SO HARD TO MAKE OUR COUNTRY GREAT!”

Thanksgiving Rant on Economic Figures and Social Issues

However, the tone quickly shifted as Trump launched into complaints about what he termed “fake Economic Numbers” released just prior to the election, which have since been corrected. He asserted that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was actually 4.3% instead of the initially reported 3.4%, calling it “A RECORD SETTING ERROR.” In his characteristic style, Trump indicated this discrepancy should be immediately investigated.

Additionally, he expressed gratitude towards individuals he claimed were trying to push the nation toward a radical left agenda, along with those seeking systemic changes such as altering the court system. “I would like to wish a very Happy Thanksgiving to all of those people that have worked so hard to bring our Country to the Radical Far Left…to redistribute Property,” he remarked. The ex-president also thanked the “2% of our Somalian population that have a job” and indicated that others should be expelled from the country.

Criticism of the White House and His Ballroom Project

Trump’s post further criticized media figures and citizens concerned about conditions in the White House, which he claimed he was in the process of restoring. “I want to commiserate with those Reporters and Citizens who don’t understand filth, dirt, lack of maintenance, and corruption…I felt strongly that, after being built in 1792, it was time to fix up the White House which is, after all, a primary symbol of our Country,” he stated, asserting that it has never looked better.

Final Remarks to Controversial Figures

Concluding his Thanksgiving message, Trump extended best wishes to “the murderers, drug dealers, and criminals of all shapes, sizes, and colors” who he claimed had illegally entered the United States. He mentioned that these individuals have mostly been deported and humorously wished them a happy holiday, albeit from afar, stating, “We miss you dearly, but you will never be back, and America will never allow what you have done to us to happen again!”

Additional Context and Traditions