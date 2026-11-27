Sean “Diddy” Combs, the well-known rapper currently serving a 50-month prison sentence for prostitution-related charges at FCI Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania, is not foregoing Thanksgiving celebrations this year. On November 26, Combs will partake in a full-course meal, as confirmed by a law enforcement official at the prison.

A Festive Feast Behind Bars

This year’s Thanksgiving menu for Combs includes a choice between traditional turkey and a vegetarian option of tofu stir-fry. In addition to the main dishes, inmates will enjoy a variety of classic sides. The meal features mashed potatoes, candied sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, and sage and onion stuffing, along with freshly baked dinner rolls. To complement the feast, inmates will have the option of gravy and cranberry sauce.

Indulging the Sweet Tooth

No Thanksgiving meal is complete without dessert, and Combs will satisfy his cravings with a slice of pecan pie.

Varied Holiday Menus Across Prisons

While Combs can look forward to an abundant Thanksgiving spread, it’s worth noting that not every inmate will receive the same treatment. The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) does not implement a standardized holiday menu across all facilities, leading to variations in meal offerings. Some institutions enjoy more menu flexibility than others, which influences what inmates can expect on festive occasions.