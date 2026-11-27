In a heartwarming celebration of gratitude and life’s journey, Colombian artist Feid has teamed up with iconic rapper Snoop Dogg for a new single titled “Gracias x Todo.” Released in honor of Thanksgiving, the song embodies themes of appreciation and perseverance, as emphasized in a recent press release.

Music Video Highlights Personal Connections

The accompanying music video for “Gracias x Todo” showcases pivotal moments and individuals in Feid’s life, specifically honoring his grandparents and their enduring influence. In a touching conclusion, he performs alongside the Fundación Good Kidz children’s choir, adding a layer of community and collaboration to the visual narrative.

A Memorable Debut at the Latin Grammy Awards

Feid first unveiled “Gracias x Todo” during a standout performance at the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, where Snoop Dogg made a surprise appearance. The live rendition featured additional artists like Divino, Lil Supa, Baby Ranks, and DJ Premier, creating an electrifying moment for attendees and viewers.

A Night of Recognition

At the Latin Grammy Awards, Feid was nominated for three categories, including Best Urban Performance and Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song, a collaboration with Lil Supa. Remarkably, he took home the award for Best Reggaeton Performance for “Verano Rosa,” a track he features on with fellow Colombian star, Karol G.

Upcoming Performances and Tours

Looking ahead, Feid is set to embark on his Ferxxo – The Green Star Tour 2027, which will take him across North America and Mexico. Kicking off on February 5 in Orlando, the tour will visit major cities, culminating with two performances at Ciudad de México’s Palacio de los Deportes.

Additionally, Feid will perform at the rescheduled Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Saturday, further connecting with fans during the holiday season.