In a rare glimpse into her family life, supermodel and author Gisele Bündchen has shared heartfelt moments as part of her Thanksgiving celebrations in 2026. Known for her private nature, Bündchen took to social media to express her gratitude, particularly towards her husband, Joaquim, and to reflect on the wellness practices that ground her amid her busy lifestyle.

Thanksgiving Reflections and Personal Wellness

This Thanksgiving, Bündchen not only celebrated the holiday but also highlighted her commitment to personal wellness. She revealed that her routine includes practicing yoga, enjoying açaí bowls, and nurturing bonds with animals, all of which contribute to her overall well-being.

A Loving Tribute to Joaquim

In her Thanksgiving message, Gisele specifically acknowledged Joaquim, whom she married in December 2025. Following his 39th birthday earlier in November, she expressed her deep appreciation for him. In an Instagram Stories post translated from Portuguese, she said, “How lucky I am. I love you so much!”

Valuing Partnership and Role Modeling

Her admiration for Joaquim goes beyond affection; she has previously celebrated him as a model partner. In a heartfelt post from June 21, Bündchen thanked him for “leading by example,” praising the values he embodies: love, humility, integrity, discipline, kindness, and consistency. “You are an incredible role model,” she wrote, adding that their family is “so grateful” for him.

Celebrating with Gratitude

As the holiday season unfolds, Gisele’s reflections on gratitude and love towards her husband resonate with many. Her focus on wellness practices and appreciation for family showcase a life balanced between personal well-being and meaningful relationships.