As Thanksgiving approaches, many families are preparing to celebrate with cherished traditions and meaningful practices. For some, these rituals, such as visiting pumpkin patches, evoke nostalgia and joy, while others look forward to deeply rooted celebrations that span generations. These reflections come as holiday festivities take center stage, particularly with this year marking the 100th anniversary of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Reflecting on Family Traditions

One poignant perspective comes from a parent who grew up in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, and lamented the lack of pumpkin patches in the area. Now, as a parent, she relishes the opportunity to share this festive activity with her children. “Growing up in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, there’s no pumpkin patches around, and so the fact that I get to do that with my kids, I never thought that would be my life, and it is. So even if your life didn’t start that way, it can totally get there. And now I look forward to that pumpkin patch every year,” she expressed, highlighting the joy that comes with creating new memories.

Macy’s Parade Celebration

This Thanksgiving, the spotlight is on Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which has been woven into the fabric of American culture for a century. Hosted by the beloved trio of Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker, the parade promises a festive atmosphere, even in the face of challenges. While this year’s event has been postponed to November 28 due to severe weather conditions, Kotb remains undeterred in her excitement. “It’s OK,” she reassured on the November 25 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. “We waited 100 years for this parade, we’re gonna wait two more days. We’re gonna have it on Saturday. It’s gonna be a beautiful, sunsplash day.”

Watching Traditions Continue

In the interim, while anxiously awaiting the rescheduled parade, Kotb plans to celebrate Thanksgiving by revisiting last year’s festivities. “We’re gonna watch an old parade and you won’t know the difference, OK? It’s gonna be spectacular,” she noted, ensuring that even with the changes, the spirit of Thanksgiving remains intact and joyous.

Celebrating Together