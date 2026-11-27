In a recent conversation, Khloe Kardashian shared some candid insights into her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker. This exchange has stirred curiosity among fans regarding Kourtney’s daily life away from the spotlight of her marriage.

Kourtney as a Devoted Mother

Travis Barker, who has three children from a previous relationship—son Landon Barker, 23, daughter Alabama Barker, 22, and stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, 27—praised Kourtney for being a “great mom.” He emphasized that she dedicates a significant portion of her time to her children, highlighting her commitment to family.

A Misdirection of Public Perception

However, during their discussion, Travis appeared to suggest that he occupies most of Kourtney’s time, a notion Kourtney was quick to clarify. In her conversation with Khloe, she remarked, “I had to tell him, it’s what the public thinks. ‘It’s because of Travis.’” Kourtney’s response emphasizes that while Travis is a significant part of her life, he isn’t the sole focus of her daily activities.

Khloe’s Curious Inquiry

Khloe, intrigued by the dynamic, probed into the details of Kourtney’s day-to-day life. “But Kourt. We really need to talk. What do you do all day long?” she quipped, reflecting her playful curiosity about her sister’s routine when she’s not by Travis’s side. Kourtney’s laughter in response hinted at a perhaps more complex and fulfilling daily schedule than what is visible to the public eye.