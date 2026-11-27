Justine Lupe, the talented star known for her roles in “Nobody Wants This” and “Succession,” is celebrating a joyous milestone as she announces her second pregnancy with husband Tyson Mason. The exciting news comes just in time for Thanksgiving, a moment filled with gratitude for the actress.

A Heartfelt Announcement

On this special occasion, Lupe shared her pregnancy news with her followers, posting a heartwarming photo that showcases her baby bump. In her own words, she expressed her feelings of appreciation: “Grateful For All Things Cookin’ and Fully Baked Today.” This moment marks a significant new chapter for the couple, who are already parents to their first child.

Celebrating Family and New Beginnings

As Lupe prepares to welcome another member into her family, her announcement has been met with enthusiasm from fans and fellow actors alike. The actress’s ability to seamlessly balance her professional life with her growing family has inspired many, and this latest news adds to the joy surrounding her career and personal journey.

Looking Ahead

With her latest project “Nobody Wants This” gaining attention, Lupe continues to shine in the entertainment industry while embracing the joys of motherhood. As she embarks on this new adventure, followers can expect to see more of her updates as she navigates the journey of pregnancy once again.