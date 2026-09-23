Trump Enthusiastically Backs Vance-Rubio 2028 Presidential Ticket

In a recent conversation with Ari Emanuel at New York’s 92Y, former President Donald Trump expressed an unexpected enthusiasm for a potential future political partnership between Ohio Senator JD Vance and Florida Senator Marco Rubio. Emanuel, the CEO of TKO Group, revealed that Trump does not anticipate extending his time in the White House beyond 2028 and believes that a Vance-Rubio ticket could present a formidable political front.

Trump’s Political Aspirations

During the event, which coincided with the release of Emanuel’s memoir, the TKO chief shared insights from a phone call he had with Trump three weeks prior. “He thought JD and Marco Rubio would be a formidable group,” Emanuel said, responding to Rachel Maddow’s inquiry about the prospect of Vance leading a joint ticket with Rubio. This revelation suggests that Trump may be considering a significant shift in his political legacy and influence as he eyes potential successors.

The Dynamic Between Emanuel and Powerful Figures

As the conversation unfolded, Emanuel showcased his complex relationships with powerful figures, including Elon Musk. When pressed by Maddow about whether his engagement with influential individuals like Musk was beneficial for society, Emanuel defended his stance. “I don’t think it’s productive to say I’ve never changed him,” he stated, acknowledging his connection and influence over Musk, despite some disagreements, particularly on immigration policies. Emanuel even indicated that he was pleased with Musk’s support for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.

Ari Emanuel’s Memoir and Views on Media

Emanuel’s memoir, Roll the Calls, traces his evolution from a young apprentice in the CAA mailroom to his current stature at the helm of the sports and entertainment agency. During the event, Maddow challenged Emanuel’s views on the state of media ownership, particularly concerning billionaires like David Ellison, whom Emanuel endorsed during Ellison’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. Despite Maddow’s concerns about the implications of media oversights and cancellations, Emanuel remained optimistic about the influence of prominent media moguls on creative freedom.

Engaging with Political Controversies

The discussion escalated when Maddow confronted Emanuel about his past interactions with controversial leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. “Where’s the line?” she asked, referencing the complex moral considerations surrounding business dealings with figures associated with human rights violations. Emanuel acknowledged the challenges of navigating such relationships while asserting, “It’s not always black and white.” He pointed out that MBS has reportedly made significant strides in various areas, indicating a willingness to engage with contentious figures for potential positive outcomes.

Concerns About Trump’s Future and Political Dynamics

As the conversation circled back to Trump, Maddow expressed skepticism about the former president’s intentions, implying that he might not leave the political scene as he suggests. Emanuel, however, interpreted Trump’s comments about Vance and Rubio as an indication that he is not seeking to maintain permanent power. “That’s not a man trying to be in the White House forever,” Emanuel proposed, reinforcing the narrative of an impending power transition within the Republican Party.

Family Ties in the Political Landscape

Interestingly, Emanuel’s familial connections may also play a role in the political dynamics of 2028. His brother, Rahm Emanuel, has been speculated to be positioning himself as a centrist spoiler in the Democratic race. Ari expressed support for his brother’s potential candidacy, stating, “Is there anybody more qualified than my brother?”

Ari Emanuel’s Approach to Politics