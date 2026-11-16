A Massachusetts judge has scheduled a new trial date for Lindsay Clancy, who is accused of murdering her three children in 2023. This announcement comes after her previous trial ended in a mistrial due to a deadlocked jury.

Details of the New Trial

The new trial is set to begin on March 29, as confirmed by the court on Monday. Clancy faced a six-week trial this past summer, but the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision regarding her guilt or innocence, resulting in a mistrial declared in September. Prosecutors have yet to clarify whether they will proceed with first-degree murder charges, opt for lesser charges, or possibly not pursue the case at all, despite Judge William Sullivan’s recent announcement.

Prosecutor’s Intentions

While the specifics of the charges remain unclear, the indication that the prosecution is moving forward with a new trial suggests they may still pursue first-degree murder charges. According to The New York Times, a judge could have opted for second-degree murder or manslaughter without the need for a trial, which underscores the seriousness of the case.

Overview of the Previous Trial

During the previous trial, the jury was divided, with 11 jurors favoring acquittal and one juror, Michael P. Desronvil, asserting that Clancy was guilty. This juror stated that despite other members of the jury having doubts about Clancy’s guilt, he believed the physical evidence and witness testimonies presented by the prosecution were sufficient to establish her culpability. “Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses and what the prosecution presented, I thought it was enough proof that she knew exactly what she was doing and planned,” Desronvil commented in September.

Support for Clancy

Since the mistrial, Clancy’s family has garnered significant support through a GoFundMe campaign, which has raised over $1.1 million to aid her parents, who described their lives as being “put on hold.” Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, has called the prospect of another trial a form of double jeopardy and referred to it as potentially cruel. He even took the extraordinary step of petitioning former President Trump to pardon Clancy.

Current Status and Future Hearings