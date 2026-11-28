David Fincher’s much-anticipated sequel to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” titled “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” has finally graced theaters. Featuring the return of Brad Pitt as the titular character, the film takes a nostalgic dive back into the vibrant world of the 1970s, set eight years after its predecessor. In this latest adventure, Cliff Booth has transitioned from his stuntman days to working as a studio fixer, bartending, and even managing the projection booth at the New Beverly Cinema, portrayed here by the Highland Theatre.

Costume Design Reflecting Authenticity

Collaborating closely with Fincher on the film’s aesthetic, costume designer Trish Summerville aimed to create an authentic look that represents a well-lived character. “Cliff’s character is very lived-in,” she explains. Thus, the design retains his fondness for Hawaiian shirts, a nod to the character’s casual, laid-back style. To reflect the era’s approach to fashion, where people cherished their clothing over quick trends, Summerville noted, “He’s got a couple of favorite pairs of jeans, and that’s what he wears. His tops are what we change the most.”

Cliff Booth’s Signature Look

The film opens with Booth at work in the New Beverly. Here, Summerville introduced a tone of yellow Hawaiian shirts, opting against layered looks typical of the previous decade. “I didn’t want him in layers. He’s very much like what you see is what you get. He knows he’s cool, so he’s got that Steve McQueen laid-back kind of vibe,” she elaborates. The character’s at-home attire draws from Americana influences, with elements such as vintage raglan crew sweatshirts and automotive-themed logo shirts, which encapsulate the spirit of the time.

A Taste of Vintage Glamour

In a scene where Booth meets his agent, Karen Crosby, played by Elizabeth Debicki, he sports a chic suede jacket paired with dressier flared pants, bravely choosing to go shirtless underneath. Summerville aimed for a look reminiscent of classic Hollywood, with influences from icons like Robert Redford and Steve McQueen. “I wanted it to evoke that cool vibe,” she says. This approach kept his wardrobe within the confines of iconic pieces, while still communicating Booth’s personality effectively.

Elizabeth Debicki’s Chic Aesthetic

As the standout female character, Debicki’s portrayal of Karen demanded a sophisticated wardrobe that balanced classic elegance with a modern twist. Summerville intentionally positioned her character in high-waisted trousers, avoiding bell bottoms, while embodying a stylish persona: “Her pieces exuded sophistication, with movement, but never too flashy.”

Taking cues from fashion icons like Lauren Hutton, Summerville crafted a look that highlighted Debicki’s height while keeping footwear practical, often opting for short heels or flats. “We wanted her to be classic, cool, and chic,” she notes, embodying the spirit of the period without excessive glam.

The Challenge of Practical Fashion

A unique moment occurs when Karen unexpectedly finds herself needing to change into a casual T-shirt after an outing at the speedway. Summerville recalls, “That came up; it wasn’t originally in the script.” The process of finding the right T-shirt that maintained both form and function proved challenging, ultimately resulting in a custom-made piece that effectively addressed the practicalities of a dirty outing.

When it came to Cliff’s wardrobe, one particularly noteworthy item was a traditional Filipino barong shirt featured in the film’s climax. This choice came directly from Tarantino’s script, and Summerville and her team undertook extensive research to ensure authenticity. They examined multiple designs to enhance their understanding of this formal attire while ensuring proper fit over Pitt’s tattoos. Ultimately, they produced a staggering 68 of these intricate shirts, ensuring the right silhouette and functionality for the character’s demanding performance.

Conclusion