Steven Hack, a talented actor known for his work in both film and theatre, has passed away at the age of 68. His death, which occurred on November 19 in Los Angeles, was attributed to a “sudden and unexpected cardiac event.” This news was shared by Interact Theatre Company on social media, where Hack had been a founding member.

Broadway Legacy and Notable Roles

Hack’s remarkable career began on the Broadway stage as an original cast member of the iconic musical “Cats.” He showcased his versatility by performing and understudying multiple roles, including Mungojerrie, Carbucketty, Coricopat, Pouncival, and Tumblebrutus.

Tributes and Remembering Steven Hack

The Interact Theatre Company expressed its sorrow in an Instagram post, stating, “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Steven Hack, a founding member of Interact Theatre Company, recently passed away at home following a sudden and unexpected cardiac event.”

The heartfelt message continued, acknowledging Hack’s artistic contributions: “Steven was a gifted and versatile performer, a superb graphic artist and a cherished member of our artistic family. His creativity and talent helped shape Interact in its earliest years, and his artistry, humor, warmth and generous spirit enriched everything he touched.”

A Diverse Acting Career

In addition to his role in “Cats,” Hack enjoyed a prolific career in television. He appeared in popular series such as “American Horror Story,” “Ratched,” “Marvel’s Agent Carter,” “Days of Our Lives,” and “General Hospital.” His breadth of work also includes noteworthy performances in “Amsterdam,” “Angelyne,” “Pam and Tommy,” and “The West Wing.”

Early Life and Career Milestones

Born in St. Louis, Hack pursued his passion for the performing arts at the California Institute of the Arts and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. He made his professional debut as one of the teenage dancers in the 1978 film “Grease,” which paved the way for his successful transition to Broadway and a long list of film and television credits.

Lasting Impact and Condolences