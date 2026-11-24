SPOILER ALERT: This story discusses mild plot points for “Hexed,” opening in theaters on Wednesday.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 65th film, “Hexed,” dives into a hidden world of witches, showcasing their often misinterpreted existence throughout history. At its core, the film tells a poignant story of motherhood and the profound connection between a mother and daughter. Unlike many Disney narratives that often propel the story through the loss of a parent, the creators of “Hexed” chose to celebrate the importance of this relationship.

Plot and Characters

Directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, with Josie Trinidad as co-director, the film follows a rebellious teen named Billie, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld. Billie escapes into Hexe, a secretive realm where witches and wizards coexist harmoniously with nature. Trinidad initially pitched the story with the idea of creating a world where witches can flourish, and emphasized that the heart of the narrative lies in the complex, relatable relationship between Billie and her mother, Alice, played by Rashida Jones.

Billie is depicted as a contemporary teenager with a distinctive style, often wearing combat boots and exuding a sense of confidence. Producer Yvett Merino highlights her uniqueness: “She doesn’t quite fit in. There’s something that feels different about her.” The character’s imperfections and impulsive decisions serve as a reminder of the messy teenage years. Merino shares, “When I was a teenager, I didn’t always make the best decisions. But you know what? I got away with it. We’ll just learn from that lesson.”

The relationship between Billie and Alice is grounded in realism. Alice’s protective nature and desire to keep her daughter safe add depth to the story. Hand notes, “We’re all imperfect. We’re all trying our hardest, but we’re still figuring it out,” emphasizing that the film captures the essence of flawed familial relationships.

Visuals and Production

The enchanting world of “Hexed” is the result of the efforts of over 700 artists, with some sequences boasting up to 40 contributors. The animation style pushes creative boundaries, presenting a visually striking world that feels fresh and inviting. Veerasunthorn describes it as reminiscent of a crisp autumn day where magic can thrive, ensuring that the visual aesthetics resonate with the film’s central character, Billie.

Producer Roy Conli attributes the vibrant visuals to production designer Lorelay Bové, stating, “When people see this film, they will see a world they’ve never seen; they’ll see characters they’ve never seen before in a Disney film.” Hand elaborates on the emphasis on texture and design choices, which ultimately create a captivating environment that draws viewers in.

Voice Cast and Characters

Casting was a critical element in shaping “Hexed.” Hand recalls being impressed by Hailee Steinfeld’s ability to convey depth through her voice, particularly observing her performances in films like “True Grit” and “The Edge of Seventeen.” He notes, “Our animators even picked up on particular mannerisms of the way she holds her mouth, little micro expressions that she does.”

Rashida Jones’s portrayal of Alice brings a unique blend of comedy and vulnerability, which Veerasunthorn praises, saying, “The depth of vulnerability that we get to see in Alice is quite beautiful.” Adding to the dynamic is Jodie Foster, who voices the film’s villain, Queen Celeste, a ruthless ruler determined to retain her power. Conli recalls, “We asked her and she did it. She’d never played a villain before. She’s done a phenomenal job at this incredible narcissistic witch that is a little over the top.”

The animated cast also includes Walton Goggins as Beef, a comedic three-eyed cat who adds an extra layer of entertainment to the film. Merino comments, “He brought so much comedy and so much personality, way beyond what we ever imagined.”

Easter Eggs and Nostalgia

“Hexed” is rich with Easter eggs that pay homage to Disney’s legacy. Notable references include Aladdin’s magic carpet in Billie’s bedroom and a fleeting appearance by Mother Gothel from “Tangled.” One of Hand’s favorite nods is Cursula, a twist on “The Little Mermaid’s” Ursula, voiced by Jodi Benson, delivering an energetic performance.