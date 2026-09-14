Tribeca's 'Labrador – Autopsy of Silence' Acquired by TLA Releasing

In a significant move for Canadian cinema, international sales house H264 has secured a distribution deal with TLA Releasing for Rodrigue Jean’s acclaimed film “Labrador – Autopsy of Silence.” This agreement covers distribution in both the U.S. and the U.K., following the film’s successful world premiere at the Tribeca Festival, where it captured three prestigious awards, including Best International Narrative Feature.

A Celebration of Talent at Tribeca

At the Tribeca Festival, “Labrador – Autopsy of Silence” not only won Best International Narrative Feature but also earned accolades for Best Cinematography, awarded to Mathieu Laverdière, and Best Performance in an International Narrative Feature, bestowed upon Christopher Angatookalook. These recognitions highlight the film’s exceptional artistry and compelling performances.

A Gripping Narrative Set in the North

Produced by Patricia Bergeron, Cédric Bourdeau, and Rodrigue Jean at Transmar Films, the film presents a gripping story aboard a cargo ship on its final voyage of the year to resupply Inuit communities in Canada’s far north. Amid a storm off the coast of Labrador, the ship’s cook is found murdered, and with 20 crew members as potential suspects, the focus turns to Alupa, an Inuit mechanic and close friend of the victim.

Exploring Deep Themes

“Against the vast and haunting landscapes of Labrador, the film subverts familiar narrative conventions to explore questions of race, class, and sexual identity, revealing a story of remarkable emotional and thematic depth,” noted H264 about the film’s compelling narrative. This depth adds a layer of complexity to the murder mystery, inviting viewers to reflect on broader social issues.

The Future of ‘Labrador’ in Canada

H264 is set to release the film theatrically in Canada during winter 2027, promising audiences an opportunity to experience this poignant story on the big screen.

The Journey of Rodrigue Jean