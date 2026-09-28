Travis Kelce's Unexpected Support for Taylor Swift at VMAs 2026

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, continues to be a steadfast supporter of his wife, Taylor Swift, even from afar. Although he couldn’t attend the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on September 27 in Los Angeles due to an away game in Miami, Kelce made sure his presence was felt.

A Show of Support from Afar

While Kelce was unable to join Swift on the glam-filled night, he expressed his admiration by “liking” several social media posts that celebrated her appearances at the VMAs. Observant fans, affectionately known as Swifties, noticed that he engaged with images and videos of Swift shared by Billboard on Instagram that night.

Taylor’s Show-Stopping Look

On her special night, Taylor Swift dazzled the audience in a striking black halter gown that featured an asymmetrical silver skirt. She completed her glamorous look with elegant Leviev diamond earrings, ensuring all eyes were on her as she walked the blue carpet.

Kelce’s Symbolic Gesture