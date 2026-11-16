Travis Kelce’s Injury Raises Concerns During Chiefs Game

Travis Kelce, the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, found himself on the sidelines during the team’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on November 15. After making a catch on a 23-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kelce was injured in a tough tackle from DeMarcco Hellams of the Falcons.

Injury Details and Immediate Response

Following the hit, the 37-year-old Kelce was slow to rise but managed to make his way to the sideline unaided. Medical staff quickly attended to him, taping his already sensitive ankle. Rather than returning to the game, Kelce opted to head to the locker room for further evaluation. The Chiefs later communicated that his return to the game was deemed questionable.

A Silver Lining in the Setback

Despite the unfortunate injury, Kelce managed to achieve a personal milestone. With the successful reception during the game, he marked an impressive 200 consecutive games with at least one reception, showcasing his talent and endurance on the field.

Off the Field: Taylor Swift Absent

Notably absent during the game was Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift. While the Grammy-winning artist has become a familiar face at home games in Arrowhead Stadium, she tends to skip Kelce’s away games, including the one held at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.