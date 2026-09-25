Transform Quince Basics with a Chic ’90s Twist

This fall, elevate your wardrobe with a nod to polished ’90s luxury, a style that embodies the effortless elegance of icons like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. Envision an ensemble that features sleek slip dresses, straight-leg jeans, rich cashmere knits, and structured leather bags—all staples that combine sophistication with simplicity, allowing for a look that is both chic and understated.

Celebrity Stylist Jason Bolden’s Capsule Collection

Celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, known for his work with stars like Cynthia Erivo, Sabrina Carpenter, Michael B. Jordan, and Nicole Kidman, has embraced this aesthetic through his collaboration with Quince. The collection showcases an array of materials, including washable silk, luxurious corduroy, cashmere, and leather, perfect for creating versatile fall layers.

Reviving ’90s Staples with Contemporary Flair

Bolden’s Quince capsule is not simply about nostalgia; it seeks to rejuvenate the timeless, understated styles that characterized the decade. He emphasized that achieving this polished look doesn’t require a complete wardrobe overhaul. Instead, small adjustments can breathe new life into classic fall pieces.

Tips for Channeling 90s Style

According to Bolden, refreshing your wardrobe lies in creative pairings and strategic choices. “Everything from pairing unexpected textures to showing restraint with accessories could make classic fall pieces feel fresh again,” he shared with E! This suggests that mixing textures, such as pairing a soft cashmere knit with structured leather, or limiting accessory choices can enhance the overall impact of an outfit while maintaining that effortless vibe.