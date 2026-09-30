Tragic Loss: Chad Lowe and Kim Painter's Daughter Passes Away at 13

Chad Lowe and Kim Painter are facing unimaginable grief following the tragic death of their daughter, Fiona Harper, who passed away at the young age of 13. The couple, known for their work in television and film, shared the heartbreaking news in a heartfelt statement.
Remembering Fiona
In a statement to People, the couple described Fiona as a “loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.” They emphasized the special bond she had with her family, stating, “She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives.”
A Call for Privacy and Support
The loss of Fiona has been described as “devastating” by Lowe and Painter, who are also parents to two other daughters—17-year-old Mabel Painter and 10-year-old Nixie Barbara. As they navigate this difficult time, they have requested prayers and privacy from the public. They also took the opportunity to highlight the importance of mental health awareness, encouraging those in need to reach out for help by contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline via calls or texts to 988.