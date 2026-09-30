Tragic Loss: Chad Lowe and Kim Painter's Daughter Passes Away at 13

Chad Lowe and Kim Painter are facing unimaginable grief following the tragic death of their daughter, Fiona Harper, who passed away at the young age of 13. The couple, known for their work in television and film, shared the heartbreaking news in a heartfelt statement.

Remembering Fiona

In a statement to People, the couple described Fiona as a “loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.” They emphasized the special bond she had with her family, stating, “She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives.”

A Call for Privacy and Support