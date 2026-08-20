Tracy Tutor Returns to RHOBH: A Shocking Season 16 Twist

Tracy Tutor, the renowned real estate expert and former star of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, is set to make waves as she joins the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its 16th season. This exciting transition follows the announcement of Amanda Frances‘s departure from the show after season 15, paving the way for Tutor to bring her unique flair to the iconic franchise.

Excitement and Anticipation

On August 19, Tutor shared the thrilling news with her followers on Instagram, posting, “The secret’s officially out” alongside a sparkling diamond emoji. She expressed her enthusiasm by stating, “I’m joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and I could not be more excited for this next chapter.”

A Beverly Hills Native

At 51 years old, Tracy Tutor is not just a successful real estate agent; she is also a dedicated mother to two daughters, Juliet Maltas, 20, and Scarlett Maltas, 17, from her previous marriage to Jason Maltas. Having spent five seasons showcasing luxury properties in Beverly Hills, it’s no wonder she feels a strong connection to the area. “Beverly Hills is home. I’ve raised my girls here, built my career here,” she remarked. Tutor humorously added, “Now apparently I’ve decided to let you all even further into my life.”

Ready for Drama

As she embarks on this new journey, Tutor has admitted to feeling both nervous and excited about her new role. However, she is also eager to embrace the drama that comes with reality TV. “I’m absolutely ready to get into some trouble,” she declared, highlighting her adventurous spirit with a bold, “Let’s f–king go.”