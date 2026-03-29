Neck Cream Necessity: Insights from a Beverly Hills Expert

When it comes to maintaining a youthful appearance, many people focus exclusively on facial skincare, often overlooking the neck. But as age-related changes become evident, you might start wondering, do you need neck cream? Beverly Hills cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Mariana Vergara sheds light on whether targeted products for the neck are essential. This article delves into her expert insights while exploring practical tips for neck and décolletage care.

The Neck’s Unique Aging Process

Your neck may age more quickly than your face. This is because the neck’s skin is thinner and contains fewer oil glands, which makes it more susceptible to wrinkles and a crepey texture. Dr. Vergara explains, “The neck often shows signs of aging faster since it has less structural support and produces less collagen.” Given these differences, it’s essential to understand how to properly care for your neckline.

Is Neck Cream Necessary?

If you’re particularly concerned about your neck’s appearance, you might wonder if a dedicated neck cream is necessary. Dr. Vergara offers reassurance: “I don’t think most people need a different cream for their neck. The same cream that is used on the face can usually be extended to the neck and décolletage.” Consistency and care are the key factors. Treat your neck as you do your face by incorporating it into your daily regimen.

Expert Tips for Neck Care

To maintain your neck’s youthful look, it’s crucial to integrate it into your skincare routine. Dr. Vergara emphasizes, “Don’t neglect your neck and chest during your morning and evening skincare regimen!” Regular use of moisturizers and sunscreens, along with gentle exfoliation, can help keep your neck skin healthy and hydrated.

Incorporate Dr. Vergara’s insights into your routine, and you’ll find that a separate neck cream isn’t always necessary—just a little targeted attention and the right products.