Amanda Frances Bids Farewell to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Amanda Frances is stepping into a new chapter as her journey on Bravo‘s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” comes to an end. The entrepreneur, known for her “Money Queen” persona, has announced her decision to exit the show after just one season, reflecting on the bold experience she embraced.

A Reflective Departure

In an Instagram statement dated August 5, the 40-year-old shared her thoughts, noting, “My time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is complete. Saying yes to this show was one of the boldest, wildest, most clarifying things I’ve ever done.” Her departure marks the end of a unique chapter in her life that intertwined entertainment with her passion for manifestation and financial empowerment.

Gratitude for an Unforgettable Experience

Frances expressed her gratitude for the experiences she gained while filming, particularly her interactions with fellow cast members. She acknowledged the complex dynamics she navigated, specifically mentioning fellow Housewives Rachel Zoe, Dorit Kemsley, and Sutton Stracke. “I’m grateful for the experience,” she reflected, highlighting the memorable moments that the audience witnessed.

Engaging the Fandom

During her time on the series, Frances made a notable impact on the reality TV fandom. She attracted both supporters and critics alike, and acknowledged those who engaged with her journey, stating, “Thank you to everyone who rooted for me, challenged me, quoted me, misunderstood me, defended me, found my work, bought my books, or simply watched me try to explain metaphysics in a room full of diamonds and side-eyes.” Her distinctive approach to topics like manifestation and wealth sparked various discussions, particularly with co-star Bozoma Saint John.