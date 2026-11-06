Torino’s Rising Stars: Farahani, Reinsve, and Vikander Shine

As the Torino Film Festival embarks on its 44th edition, it continues to solidify its status as a prominent platform for showcasing emerging female talent in the film industry. This year, in a striking reflection of global trends, 10 of the 16 films competing in the feature category are directed by women, a quota that is similarly represented in the short film selections. Artistic director Giulio Base emphasizes that these results are not the outcome of imposed quotas but rather a recognition of the quality work being produced by female filmmakers.

A Commitment to Quality Over Quotas

“This is part of a worldwide trend in the film industry,” Base states confidently. “Women are already doing great work, so it’s not about percentages. I only care about good films, and there are plenty of them.” The festival not only showcases emerging voices but also welcomes seasoned actors to elevate these filmmakers; noteworthy entries include Itonje Søimer Guttormsen’s “Butterfly,” featuring Renate Reinsve, and Rachel Rose’s “The Last Day,” led by Alicia Vikander and Wagner Moura.

Curatorial Freedom and Artistic Vision

Recent breakout hits like Muriel D’Ansembourg’s “Truly Naked” and Amira Duynhouwer’s “Sugar” indicate a refreshing curatorial freedom at Torino, with Base shedding the pressure of securing world premieres. “I don’t think the Turin public goes around the world’s festivals saying, ‘I’ve already seen it,’” he explains. Instead, he prioritizes selecting the strongest films available from a field that exceeded 5,000 submissions.

A Gender-Balanced Selection Committee

To navigate such a vast array of films, Base assembled a selection committee comprising members under the age of 30 with a gender balance that reflects the festival’s commitment to diverse viewpoints. “Ultimately, the question of women comes down to who’s watching the films,” says Base. His approach fosters an environment of dialogue and fresh perspectives when discussing selections with the committee.

Leading Juries and a Retrospective on Marilyn Monroe

This year’s lineup features three women-led juries, with renowned director Francesca Archibugi chairing the feature competition and film legend Stefania Casini overseeing the documentary competition. Additionally, an all-female group of journalists and academics will introduce the Marilyn Monroe retrospective, where Base wishes to portray a multi-dimensional view of Monroe, emphasizing, “It’s important that 24 women share their perspectives.”

A Rich Tapestry of Youthful Stories

The festival’s selection encompasses 120 titles across six categories, continuing its legacy as a champion of youthful narratives. Notable films that resonate with Base include the recently acclaimed “Thirteen in Gaza” by Palestinian filmmaker Hosam Abu Da, which marks the first film completed in Gaza in over a decade. “People shouldn’t miss this one,” he urges. Equally impactful is Milcho Manchevski’s documentary, which explores the tragedy of a disco fire in Macedonia, noted by Base as “probably the film that affected me most during this selection process.”

Dreaming Big for the Future