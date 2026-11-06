Britney Spears Surprises Fans with Five Unheard Tracks for Anniversary

Britney Spears fans are excited to turn back the clock with the release of Britney (25th Anniversary Edition). This updated version of the iconic 2001 album includes five previously unreleased tracks, giving listeners a chance to experience new music from the pop icon. The new songs are “Right Now (Taste The Victory),” “Am I A Sinner,” “When I Say So,” “My Big Secret,” and “She’ll Never Be Me.”

Previously Unreleased Gems

Among these new tracks, “She’ll Never Be Me” stands out, co-written with Justin Timberlake in 2001. Released in October as a preview of the anniversary edition, the song was initially intended for Spears’ third album but was left unfinished and ultimately excluded to prioritize other tracks.

Another intriguing addition is “My Big Secret,” produced by the acclaimed duo The Neptunes, comprising Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo. Rumored to have been offered to Janet Jackson before finding its way to Spears, this track has been kept under wraps for years. Additionally, the album features two remixes: the Co-Ed remix of “Boys,” with Williams, and the “Overprotected” remix, curated by Darkchild.

A Journey Through Time

When the original Britney album debuted in 2001, it marked a turning point in pop music with hits like “I’m a Slave 4 U” and “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman.” Fast forward twenty years, and Spears recently emerged from a nearly 14-year conservatorship, a journey that stripped her of control over her finances and career. Despite the end of this court-supervised arrangement, the pop star has expressed a reluctance to return to the music scene, stating, “Not doing my music anymore is my way of saying ‘Fuck You,’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work.”

Shifting Ownership

In a significant move earlier this year, Spears sold the rights to her entire music catalog, which now belongs to Primary Wave. This includes iconic tracks such as “… Baby One More Time,” “Oops! … I Did It Again,” “(You Drive Me) Crazy,” and “Lucky,” among others.

Reflections on the Original