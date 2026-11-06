Craig Melvin Challenges Martha Stewart Over Halloween Backlash

Martha Stewart recently found herself embroiled in controversy over her Halloween costume, which some interpreted as insensitive. In her defense, the television personality expressed regret over the situation, clarifying her intentions and emphasizing her commitment to social issues, particularly homelessness.

Clarification and Apology

In addressing the backlash, Stewart stated, “I apologized because I was not making fun of anybody or making light of the great problems that face our country.” She expressed hope that the new administration would take significant measures to alleviate the hardships faced by the poor and hungry.

Focus on Homelessness

Amid her apology, Stewart reiterated her deep concern for the homelessness crisis in the United States. In a statement to People on November 1, she remarked, “Homelessness continues to remain one of America’s greatest challenges and ongoing crises,” adding that it is “something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic.”

A Lighthearted Halloween Segment

Prior to the controversy, Stewart and co-host Craig Melvin enjoyed a festive Halloween segment on Today. They fully embraced the holiday spirit with playful costumes, showcasing the lighthearted side of the event before the backlash emerged.