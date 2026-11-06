Europe Eagerly Awaits ‘You Can See Everything’ Amidst Sold-Out Screenings

Anticipation is building for Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s documentary “You Can See Everything,” which focuses on the infamous Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos. Despite its recent release in the U.S., the film has yet to hit several major international markets. However, early indicators suggest that it could soon take box offices by storm, sparking fervor among audiences eager to see it.

High Demand in the U.K.

In the U.K., A24 is self-releasing the film, and tickets went on sale a month prior to its scheduled opening on November 20. Reports indicate that tickets are selling out rapidly, compelling major cinema chains like Picturehouse and Cineworld to schedule additional screenings. “I’ve released hundreds of films, and I’ve not known anything like it in terms of buzz — people are just desperate to see it,” noted a distribution executive in the U.K. The film is poised to become one of the highest-grossing documentaries of all time, fueled by impressive pre-booking numbers.

Record-Breaking Expectations

Currently, the record for the most successful documentary in the U.K. is held by Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 9/11,” which earned approximately £6.55 million ($8.8 million). Adjusted for inflation, this figure translates to about $16.6 million today. Industry experts speculate that “You Can See Everything” could eclipse this record given its strong advance ticket sales.

Strategic Rollout Plans

A24 will roll out the film in the U.S. gradually, significantly increasing the number of screens in its second weekend. In the U.K., it is expected to debut in approximately 500 cinemas to accommodate the high demand. Meanwhile, in France, distributor Metropolitan Filmexport has organized a nationwide series of sneak previews scheduled for December 1, with early ticket sales indicating a high level of interest. “It’s crazy because we put tickets on sale on Saturday at 9 a.m., and some theaters were sold out by noon,” shared Victor Hadida, president of Metropolitan Filmexport.

Anticipated Releases Across Europe

Metropolitan Filmexport’s gradual rollout in France will have the film open in around 150 to 200 theaters before potentially expanding based on demand. The film’s nearly three-hour runtime has influenced the release timing, planned for the Christmas holidays when audiences have more free time. Hadida anticipates that the sneak previews will enhance word-of-mouth promotion leading up to the official premiere.

Global Release Strategy

Sony has already laid out plans for “You Can See Everything” across 29 international territories, with releases scheduled from November 19 to December 9. Markets such as Scandinavia, where the film will open in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden within 48 hours, are particularly promising. Expectations are similarly high for the German release on December 3, evidenced by a fan traveling across borders to see a preview screening in Poland.

The Element of Mystery in Promotion

To maintain the film’s intrigue, promotional plans are currently under discussion to bring Fielder and Oppenheim to some key premieres, particularly in London. With the film’s enigmatic nature, the marketing strategy has focused on minimal reveals. “Part of their approach is also not to reveal too much about the film because what’s important about this experience is that you discover what the film is about at the same time as the filmmakers,” asserted Hadida.

Censorship and Content Sensitivity

However, with the film already receiving an unexpected R-rating due to graphic nudity, certain regions, including the Middle East, may face censorship challenges, leading to cuts that could alter the film’s presentation.