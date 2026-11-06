Olivia Rodrigo Teams Up with Cynthia Nixon for Holiday Surprise

Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo is celebrating the holiday season in style by releasing her first original holiday song, “Take Me Home (4 Christmas),” featuring none other than Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon. The accompanying music video not only showcases Rodrigo’s musical talent but also her passion for the iconic series, which she has openly admired.

Behind the Scenes of the Video

The music video, which also stars Ben Marshall from SNL and the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy, begins with Rodrigo cleaning up after an unforgettable party, stepping over Marshall’s comatose form on the floor. As she reminisces about the night, her daydream unfolds with a heartwarming storyline reminiscent of The Family Stone. In this whimsical vision, Nixon plays her charming future mother-in-law, welcoming Rodrigo into the family fold as they engage in various festive activities such as charades, building gingerbread houses, and preparing a holiday feast.

Fan of Sex and the City

In the lead-up to the music video, Rodrigo engaged her fans by sharing playful behind-the-scenes clips, including a game of Celebrity where everyone hilariously had “Olivia Rodrigo” on their headbands. She also appeared alongside Nixon by a Christmas tree, sharing a sweet moment set to the familiar Sex and the City theme. During an earlier interview on Jimmy Fallon’s show, Rodrigo revealed that Sex and the City is her favorite series, having watched every episode multiple times. The show has even inspired her music, particularly her latest album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, with a notable influence from the romantic dynamics of Nixon’s character, Miranda Hobbs, and Steve Brady.

“I remember watching that and being like, ‘Oh my God, I have to write a song about this,’” Rodrigo shared, referencing a poignant moment between Miranda and Steve that inspired her to pen the lyrics of her song “Maggots for Brains.” Following her interview, Nixon playfully joined in on the fun by sharing a video of herself dancing to Rodrigo’s hit “Drivers License” in her kitchen.

Continuing to Make Holiday Magic