Top Hotels That Every Music Enthusiast Will Love

For music enthusiasts, travel isn’t just about destinations but experiences that resonate with their passion. From iconic structures to vibrant nightlife, the best hotels for music fans offer immersive stays that are music to their ears. Whether it’s the shape of the building or the proximity to legendary venues, these hotels are a tribute to the vibrant world of music.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a lot for music-loving travelers to enjoy about the Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida.

The hotel features a 7,000-seat entertainment venue, luxurious suites, and a lagoon-style area with bungalows ideal for escaping the paparazzi. The highlight, however, is its design — shaped like 450-foot guitars. If you’re seeking accommodations that cater to music fans, this is an excellent choice.

Now a mainstay in South Florida’s entertainment scene, the Guitar Hotel tops our list of hotels for music fans. It offers nightly live performances and a star-studded guest list, including artists like Post Malone and Paramore. The hotel is brimming with musical inspiration, from rock memorabilia to curated playlists by the pool.

The Moxy Hotel Lower East Side, New York

One of New York City’s trendy Moxy hotels, the Lower East Side location boasts 303 eclectically styled rooms inspired by the Bowery’s entertainment district. Opened in 2022, it swiftly became a hotspot for live music enthusiasts in the city. The Silver Lining Lounge, next to the bustling bar, hosts local and Grammy-winning musicians performing crowd favorites.

From Thursday to Saturday, guests can catch piano renditions of classics across genres. With an upscale, intimate setting offering curated cocktails, it’s a perfect date-night spot. For a nightclub vibe, head to the Highlight Room rooftop venue for skyline views and dancing. It’s the ideal blend of live music and clubbing.

Soho Grand Hotel, New York

The Soho Grand Hotel, located on West Broadway Street, might appear as a quaint boutique hotel, but the second floor tells a different story. It’s a vibrant hub of music with live jazz, DJs, and dancing from Wednesday to Saturday.

The Grand Bar and Salon is the central attraction, offering a swanky space for cocktails where visitors mingle, and DJs spin vinyl sets. The hotel’s Club Room exudes speakeasy vibes, with live pianists and lounge singers setting the tone for an evening that transitions to a disco. It draws everyone from local elite to surprise celebrity guests.

The Phoenix Hotel, San Francisco

An iconic spot in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, The Phoenix Hotel is a haven for artists and musicians. Since 1987, it has hosted legendary bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam. The hotel’s famous “sticker wall” and rock history make it a cultural landmark. San Francisco’s vibrant arts and music scene is right outside its doors.

Reverb by Hard Rock, Downtown Atlanta

Reverb by Hard Rock is a must-visit for music fans. Check-in kiosks resemble ticket counters, while guest rooms are adorned with music memorabilia. For a unique experience, book the Roadie Room, designed like a tour bus with bunk beds. The RT 60 rooftop bar offers superb drinks and lively performances, ensuring an unforgettable stay.

The Elizabeth Hotel, Ft. Collins, CO

This hotel beautifully combines a homey feel with a love for music. Rooms feature Crosley record players and access to a library of over 1,000 LPs. Live jazz at the Sunset Lounge and the Magic Rat venue enhances the musical atmosphere, while the Instrument Lending Library offers guests instruments to borrow.

Virgin Hotels New Orleans

Virgin Hotels New Orleans impresses with a combination of European elegance and Louisiana charm. The Bar at Commons Club offers cocktails accompanied by live music. Dreamboat, the rooftop lounge, provides panoramic views of New Orleans and occasional DJ performances, making it a popular spot for guests.

The West Hollywood Edition

In a city with over 1,000 hotels, The West Hollywood Edition stands out with its prime location on Sunset Blvd. The subterranean club, Sunset, offers lively nightlife reminiscent of vintage Sunset Strip clubs. The hotel attracts a glamorous crowd with guest DJs and surprise performances.

The Goodtime Hotel, Miami

Co-owned by Pharrell Williams, The Goodtime Hotel exudes a vibrant 1950s beach party vibe. Its design features pastels and animal prints, perfect for Instagram-worthy moments. The rooftop Pool at Strawberry Moon hosts thrilling weekend parties with DJ sets and lavish gatherings.

The Verb, Boston

The Verb celebrates Boston’s rich music history, with rooms and common areas featuring memorabilia from iconic local artists. The hotel offers a retro-chic atmosphere, complete with a record player in each room, ensuring music fans feel right at home.

The Central Station Memphis

Central Station Memphis, part of Hilton’s Curio Collection, merges luxury with musical essence. Its interior features industrial designs and music-inspired decor. At Eight & Sand, guests enjoy Memphis-tied records and live performances, while the patio hosts local talent showcases.

Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

Known for luxury, Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas provides a serene retreat from the bustling Strip. It’s conveniently located near top concert venues, offering a delightful escape with a boutique-style lobby, expansive spa, and rooftop views. It’s perfect for travelers seeking luxury and proximity to live music.