Tom Kaulitz Skips Heidi Klum’s Halloween Bash Amid Tokio Hotel Tour

Heidi Klum once again proved her reign as the undisputed Queen of Halloween with her annual spooktacular celebration. This year, she graced the red carpet at Cathédrale Restaurant in New York on October 31, dressed as a severed hand. However, her husband, Tom Kaulitz, was noticeably absent from the festivities as he is currently on tour with his band, Tokio Hotel.

Sweet Sentiments from a Distance

During the event, Klum explained to Entertainment Tonight that her husband’s absence was due to his busy tour schedule. “My husband he couldn’t be here today because he’s on tour right now, and I’m going to join him on tour,” she shared. She also made a heartfelt gesture by writing “Tom” inside her actual ring finger, emphasizing their strong bond even when physically apart. Her caption read, “Tom i miss you.”

Tokio Hotel’s European Tour

Tom Kaulitz is currently traveling with Tokio Hotel as they promote their latest album, Encore, which was released on October 25. The band, fronted by his twin brother, Bill Kaulitz, is making rounds across Germany and various European locales, performing throughout late October and into November.