Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Gift Son Henry a Ferrari

Supermodel Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz have made a memorable gesture to celebrate their son Henry Samuel‘s 21st birthday. The couple gifted their son a luxury Ferrari, fulfilling a hilarious bet made years ago between Henry and his stepfather.

A Birthday Surprise Born from a Bet

Henry, whom Klum shares with her ex-husband Seal, is growing up in the spotlight, and this birthday milestone was one that came with considerable fanfare. In a throwback video shared on Instagram on September 12, a teenaged Henry detailed the entertaining terms of his bet with Tom during a family gathering.

The Details of the Bet

“It’s happening on Christmas,” Henry recounted in the video. He explained the stakes: if he lost a game of Mario Kart, he would have to give Tom a painting of himself driving a Lamborghini and forfeit video games for three months. However, victory meant that Tom would owe him a Ferrari when he turned 21.

Stefan’s Important Caveat

Tom added an important caveat to the deal: “You gotta have your license though. If you don’t have your license, you can’t drive it.” This playful addition underscored the fun and familial nature of their wager, highlighting the supportive relationship between Henry and his stepfather.